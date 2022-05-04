Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Did a ‘Cavity Search’ on Her

During Amber Heard’s long-awaited and at times tearful testimony, the actor shared graphic details of abuse that she alleges Johnny Depp inflicted on her—including a “cavity search” that took place while the couple was on a camping trip in Hicksville, New York, in 2013.

Heard said that at one point, while the couple was on their trip, Depp allegedly accused a woman of flirting with Heard, and was angry about it. “You think you’re touching my girl. That’s my fucking girl,” Depp said at the time, according to Heard.

The couple then went to their trailer, where Heard said Depp got aggressive and accused Heard of lying to him about the nature of her relationship with the unnamed woman.

“I didn’t really know her that well—I actually don’t know her at all,” Heard told the court.

In the trailer, Heard said Depp started smashing things.

“He turned all that rage onto the trailer itself,” Heard said.

The 36-year-old actor then said Depp stopped making sense, so she suspected he was “probably really high.” He appeared to be looking for something, she said.

“I went into the bathroom, and as I came out, he asked me, ‘Where is it?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he said, ‘You know what I’m fucking talking about.’”

Heard said that Depp then ripped off her underwear and proceeded to do a cavity search. She alleged he was looking for cocaine. He “just shoved his fingers inside me… I just stood there while he twisted his fingers around,” Heard said.

The incident is one of several that Heard detailed during the first day of her testimony. While Heard spoke, Depp avoided looking at her, and appeared to smirk a few times.

In court on Wednesday, Heard also detailed the early days of the pair’s relationship, and how the volatility escalated over time. She repeatedly brought up his history of substance abuse and jealousy, and shared details about the first time Depp allegedly hit her.

“I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here,” Heard said early on.

The high-profile trial has revealed text messages, audio recordings, and videos that suggest the relationship between the two actors was extremely volatile.

Both Depp and Heard appear to be making each other look like perpetrators of abuse, while maintaining their own victimhood. Last month, Depp shared his own allegations of the abuse he endured—including a severed finger after Heard threw a bottle at him—when he was invited to the stand.

Millions of people have been tuning in live to the tumultuous and at times graphic trial that’s also been marked by a strong anti-Heard bent on social media. Many onlookers have decided she’s guilty, even though a verdict is still weeks away.

A previous case concluded that Depp likely assaulted Heard after Depp sued U.K.-based News Group Newspapers and the Sun’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel because the paper referred to Depp as a “wife-beater.” Depp lost the case in 2020 after a U.K. court ruled the tabloids’ claims were “substantially true.”

Depp launched the $50 million defamation suit against Heard in response to a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote about her experiences with domestic assault—and the backlash she said she received for speaking out against it. While Heard didn’t name Depp in her piece, Depp’s team maintains it cost him his career.

Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million in damages, which the jury will also consider.

