Valentine’s Day Hangover? Try Hoverboard Porn: Last Week in Art

A lot went down this week in the weird and wild world of Art. Some things were more scandalous than others, some were just plain wacky—but all of them are worth knowing about. Without further ado:

+ Celebrate President’s Day the right way with 50 minutes of satiric political catharsis: Johnny Depp plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie. [VICE]

+ The Knoedler trial is over. [Art News]

+ Monica Lewinsky promotes #BeStrong emojis to battle cyberbullying in observance of last week’s World Safer Internet Day. [Vanity Fair]

+ Happy belated Valentine’s Day! Love takes many strange and unexpected forms, now including “Hoverboard Porn.” [The Daily Dot]

+ Martin Shkreli is being sued over the Wu-Tang Clan album he infamously purchased last year. [U.S. News]

+ The Museum of the Future opened in Dubai. [Al Arabiya]

+ Waldemar Januszczak, presenter of BBC Four’s new series on the Renaissance, complains about the state of art programming: “People would rather see frogs shitting in the Amazon than a great Raphael. Why is that?” [The Telegraph]

+ Marta Kozma will be the next dean of the Yale School of Art, the first woman to ever lead the prestigious program. [Yale News]

+ Listen to Laura Poitras discuss her new Whitney show with The New Yorker editor David Remnick. [The New Yorker]

+ Turns out the Smithsonian acquired artworks by Eugene Alain Segue and Franz Kline from accused Michigan art forger Eric Ian Hornak Spoutz back in 2013. [Lexology]

+ Prince Charles is apparently a wiz with watercolors. [Express]

+ Jimi Hendrix’s London apartment opened to the public as a museum dedicated to the late icon. [Newsweek]

+ The Broad’s first special exhibition was announcedL Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life opens this summer. [LA Times]

+ James Franco has launched a nonprofit film studio together with charity group Art of Elysium. [Variety]

+ Ai Weiwei used hundreds of refugee life vests in his latest work in Berlin. [Yahoo]

+ Sergei Shchukin’s formidable private collection of modern art will go on show for the first time outside of Russia this fall in Paris. [The Guardian]

+ Jason Rohrer gets the world’s first museum show solely dedicated to a single game creator. [The New York Times]

+ This British man is so obsessed with baked beans that he has turned his home into a baked bean museum. [New York Daily News]

