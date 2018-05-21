Johnny Depp Hunts The Notorious B.I.G.’s Killer in New ‘City of Lies’ Trailer

Johnny Depp will portray Russell Poole, the LAPD detective who investigated the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., in Brad Furman’s forthcoming feature-length film, City of Lies, due out this September. The first trailer for the movie, released this morning on what would have been Biggie’s 46th birthday, focuses on the interactions between a mustachioed Depp and his co-star, Forest Whittaker, who will play “Jack,” a journalist who works alongside Poole to uncover the truth.

The trailer has all of the top-notch cop-movie one-liners you’d expect. “I’m a journalist,” Jack says, because he is a journalist. “A murder like that only goes unsolved if the police don’t want to solve it,” Poole says, because he has seen some shit. Watch it all at the top of the page.

City of Lies is based on Randall Sullivan’s 2002 book, LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal. Rockmond Dunbar and Neil Brown Jr. will also feature in the film. Furman’s previous directing credits include 2011’s The Lincoln Lawyer, 2016’s The Infiltrator, and the video for Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean.”

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.