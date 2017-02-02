Johnny Depp Spends $30,000 a Month on Wine

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Johnny Depp has just a tiny bit of a “thing” for good wine. The swashbuckling movie star has an arm tattoo that reads “Wino Forever” (a cover-up of the “Winona Forever” tattoo that he got while dating Winona Ryder), built a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cave in his French estate, and has been known to fly in cases of wine from France to the film sets he works on.

That’s all well and good, but it has now been revealed that Depp’s love for vino just might have crossed the line from passion into straight-up crippling obsession. Just how crippling of an obsession are we talking about? How about spending upwards of $30,000 a month on wine?

Back in January, Depp sued his former business managers for “gross misconduct” and asked to be compensated $25 million. Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter published court documents it obtained in connection with that lawsuit; the documents revealed that the actor was living a lifestyle he allegedly couldn’t afford, and was spending upwards of $2 million per month on living expenses. The court documents also revealed that Depp regularly spends around $30,000 a month on wine alone.

Michael Kump, an attorney for Depp’s former management company, wrote in the cross-complaint, “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

So, what kind of wine is Depp blowing his fortune on? The actor has made it no secret that he has a taste for wines from Bordeaux, and considers Domaine de la Romanée-Conti to be one of his favourite Burgundy estates. During an interview with Madame Figaro magazine, Depp said, “I like Pétrus [and] Château Cheval-Blanc.”

Petrus is known for its high prices; one bottle can sell for as much as $2,500. But, hey, that’s a bargain in some circles: a three-litre bottle of Chateau Cheval-Blanc recently sold for over $135,000. In short, the dude has expensive taste.

If we wanted to step up our dad joke game, we just might be compelled to say that the revelation gives a whole new meaning to the role of Gilbert Grape. Just saying …