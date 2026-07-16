Johnny Knoxville Once Blew His Nose So Hard His Eye Popped Out

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has injured himself several times since first rising to prominence in the early 2000s. Throughout the years, he’s suffered from a number of broken bones and more than a dozen concussions. One time, while attempting a dirt bike stunt for a Jackass DVD, Knoxville managed to break his penis and tear his urethra. He was forced to use a catheter for three-and-a-half years as a result.

Another of Knoxville’s more bizarre injuries occurred while he was filming the 2018 comedy Action Park, co-starring his Jackass pal Chris Pontius, which was set inside a dangerous amusement park. As Knoxville explained during an interview with Moviefone, the scene in which his character is shown going down an alpine slide and falling on his face was a little more real than some might’ve assumed. Initially, when Knoxville got examined at the hospital, he didn’t find out anything unusual.

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He went back to his hotel afterward thinking he’d merely had yet another one of his many concussions.

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Johnny Knoxville’s Most Absurd Injury Involved His Eye Popping Out of Its Socket

Upon returning to his room, Knoxville noticed blood coming from his nostrils and cleaned it. To his surprise, in the middle of blowing his nose, his left eye popped out of its socket. Knoxville promptly pushed it back in and headed back over to the emergency room, where he found out that his orbital lamina of ethmoid bone had disappeared. Because of that, the pressure from Knoxville blowing his nose caused air to get behind his eye and push it out.

A few days later, Knoxville was hanging out with Pontius, and Pontius made the mistake of making Knoxville laugh. Following the previous incident, Knoxville was told that he couldn’t blow his nose or sneeze for six weeks, but for whatever reason, Pontius’s joke prompted him to grab onto his nose mid-laugh. The laughter came out with the same force as a sneeze and inadvertently triggered his eyeball to dislodge itself once again.

You can listen to Knoxville recount the stories himself in the clip above.