Johnny Manziel Will No Longer Do the “Money” Hand Gesture

In yet another win for stupidity in sports, Johnny Manziel has cowed to the prevailing sentiment that he is a showboating ass and will retire the “Money Manziel” hand gesture. Today, the sports world is Bengals DE Wallace Gilberry and Johnny Manziel is…Johnny Manziel.

Let’s be clear about this, Manziel is definitely a showboating ass, but that is basically all he has going for him. Absent his larger-than-life personality, Johnny Manziel is a thoroughly expendable football player with occasional flashes of brilliance. He could still be useful, but that will require real, actual work from the second-year quarterback. He has to do all the things that make good quarterbacks good, which means taking the job seriously, learning the playbook, adjusting to the speed of the NFL, and realizing that his team is depending on him to not to be a total fuck up.

These are all fixable things within reason, and if he accomplishes them it will no doubt make him a better quarterback than he is today. Whether that makes him a great, or even good, NFL quarterback is a different story. But that’s not the point. The point is that retiring the Money Manziel gesture has nothing to do with anything; it’s completely devoid of any meaning, no different than an athlete telling a reporter “we just have to take it one game at a time.” Is it possible it’s a sign of a particular mouthbreather’s catnip, “maturity”? Is Johnny Manziel finally “growing up”? Sure. It’s also possible Manziel knows this will be interpreted as a sign of maturity and is giving the people what they want. I thought I executed that sign of maturity well, he might tell Peter King.

J.J. Watt doesn’t get called immature for dancing in the end zone after a touchdown. Tom Brady is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks ever and he routinely throws temper tantrums on the field. Richard Sherman talks so much shit he became a star. The difference here isn’t that Johnny Manziel is more loathsome than these guys, it’s that they are legitimately great and Manziel is legitimately not. People don’t like arrogance—and they especially don’t like unearned arrogance—but most will tolerate it if you are good at what you do. If you are arrogant and no good, then you aren’t just bad, but now you also have a paternalistic sports media and fan base up your ass droning on about the right way and the wrong way to conduct yourself.

In that sense, this is an easy card for Manziel to play, but that’s what makes it so annoying. Not only does it give way more importance to a celebration than it deserves, but it draws a direct relationship between skill and a damn hand gesture. It presupposes that you can’t be good and fun at the same time. Or that if you are bad and fun, you must be bad because you have fun. In what universe does any of that make sense?

Johnny Manziel isn’t a bad quarterback—or immature, or whatever other code for “bad” you’d like to use—because he parties and showboats. He’s just an idiot who does those things while also being a bad quarterback. And with one statement, he legitimized every dumb argument against celebrating and having fun in sports anyone has ever made.