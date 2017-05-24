Johnny Marr and Broken Social Scene Paid Homage to Manchester Last Night

Understandably, there’s been an outpouring of grief and support since Monday night’s horrific suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Due to the nature of the attack, and the fact that it took place at a concert, a lot of this has come from musicians, and last night at a concert at the city’s Albert Hall, Broken Social Scene were joined by Johnny Marr of iconic Manchester band The Smiths, for a show of solidarity.



Kevin Drew addressed the crowd, saying “thank you for showing up, thank you for coming out tonight. What’s most important is tonight we’re here together, all of us,” before he band launched, poignantly (considering the many young female victims of the attack), into a rendition of “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl,” from the band’s 2002 album You Forgot It in People.

Elsewhere, U2 also paid tribute to those injured and killed in the incident via a live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” accompanied by a gospel choir, as Bono addressed Monday night’s events. “They hate everything that we love,” he said. “And the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night. But so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

Meanwhile, Marr’s former bandmate Morrissey released a much-criticised Facebook response to Monday’s attack that indicted Theresa May, Sadiq Khan and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

