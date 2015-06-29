Join Efdemin on a Journey to the Stars on This Exclusive Inigo Kennedy Remix

Asymmetricowner Inigo Kennedy has been a pretty busy bloke over the years, amassing nearly 100 releases of crystalline techno. He doesn’t like to shout about it, but subtlety isn’t a bad trait to possess so we’ll let him off. 2014’s Vaudeville LP was severely underrated and Kennedy’s decided to hook up with a few of underground dance music’s finest on a pretty great package that takes album track “Requiem” and spins it off into new dimensions.

The Requiem Remixed EP, released on 12″ and as a digital download on July 6 on Token, features top notch remixes from Kangding Ray, Regis, Dasha Rush, and this sublime reworking by minimal house mainstay, and Dial posterboy Edfemin. It’s a swirling, cosmic, rushing trip through the dark edges of deep space techno. Totally galactic.

