Everyone Jump Aboard Jamie Jones’ New EP ‘Siberian Express’

Fresh off the back of a summer of smashing it in Ibiza, Croatia, and, well, to be honest, everywhere, Mr. Paradise himself Jamie Jones has found some time to rustle up the goods in the studio. The forthcoming Siberian Express EP on his own Hot Creations label is a suitably big room affair, stuffed with the kind of trippy, techy hooks we’ve come to expect from one of the biggest DJs and producers of the last decade or so.

We’re delighted to be bringing you lucky readers (and listeners) a listen to a track from it ahead of it’s official release in October. “The 16th Floor” a spacey builder that’s custom built for those sweaty 5AMs down at Amnesia when everything’s getting a little bit much.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s what Jamie had to say about the new EP: “I’ve made a lot of music over the last year and it’s all coming out over the next few months.”Siberian Express” is definitely one that stands out and I’ve road tested it everywhere. Really excited for people to hear it.”

So there you have it. Check out the track exclusively here on THUMP and then jump onto social media platforms to let Jamie know what you think of it.

The Siberian Express EP is out on the 9th of October via Hot Creations.

