Join the MUNCHIES Virtual Cook-Off, Because We’re All Cooking Anyway

If being cooped up at home has gotten you cooking like you’re in an episode of Chopped, then welcome, we have just the thing for you: the MUNCHIES Virtual Cook-Off. Social distancing has put a damper on our dinner parties, but we can all still cook together—virtually, at least.

Here’s how the MUNCHIES Virtual Cook-Off works. We’ll choose one recipe from our collection, and anyone can join the competition by filming themselves cooking the recipe at home. Send us your cooking videos, and we’ll use our favorite clips for a video for the MUNCHIES YouTube Channel. MUNCHIES Culinary Director and host of The Cooking Show Farideh Sadeghin will choose a winner at the end of the episode. Interested? Sign up here by Monday, April 6.

One lucky winner will receive:

A MUNCHIES tote bag filled with MUNCHIES gear.

A tour of the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen in Brooklyn, New York (once we reopen).

Photos of you and your final dish posted to the MUNCHIES Instagram feed, as well as a shoutout on the MUNCHIES Instagram story.

A shoutout at the start of the next MUNCHIES Cook-Off episode.

Anyone who wants to participate in the MUNCHIES Virtual Cook-Off can enter by filling out this Google Form by Monday, April 6, and we’ll reach out with more details and the first recipe.

We’ll see you on the big screen—and don’t forget, if you’re cooking our recipes, share them with us on Instagram by using #cookmunchies.