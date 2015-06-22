Join Weval on a Weaving, Wandering Trip with The Acid

We’ve said it before, and we’ll doubtlessly say it again, but 2015 seems to be setting itself up as the summer of acid. From Seth Troxler’s all day celebration to the endless stream of Phuture-throwbacks rolling around Beatport and beyond, it seems like everyone wants to get in on the action.

Adam Freeland, Steve Nalepa and RY X are no exception. Since their inception as The Acid in 2013, the trio have collaborated on a series of cross-genre releases that join the dots between Portishead, Aphex Twin and Thom Yorke, R&B to techno, culminating in this year’s Liminal LP. “RA” was one of our favourite tracks on it, so we were pretty psyched when Komapkt affiliated Dutch duo Weval took a healthy dosage of something and turned in a churning, weaving, slab of flotation tank dank techno that huffs, puffs, and trips over itself in a gloriously lysergic fashion. Stream it exclusively below.

Videos by VICE

Look out for more Acid remixes this summer from Alex Banks, David August and Olaf Stuut.

Weval’s remix of “RA” is out tomorrow (June 23rd) on Infectious.



Follow The Acid on SoundCloud // Twitter



Follow WEVAL on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter