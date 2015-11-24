Jon Hopkins Remixes Disclosure and Lorde’s “Magnets” Into a Churning, Uplifting Epic

A couple months ago, we shared the high-octane video for Disclosure and Lorde‘s “Magnets,” which depicts a murderous romance set in what looks like the luxurious Hollywood hills, eventually finding the singer inflict satisfying revenge on a deceitful lover. Today, English production wizard Jon Hopkins has added his name to the single’s recent round of remixers, which has so far included A-Trak and Disclosure themselves.

The resulting track might not bear much resemblance to the original, but its fine use of Hopkins’ signature, washed-out and slow-burning production results in some very emotional computer music. Check it out below.

