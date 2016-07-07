Jon Jones Pulled from UFC 200 For Potential Doping Violation

Our resurrected hero has fallen again. Jonny Bones, the hard-partying mixed martial art savant, who fought so hard to fall back into the public’s good graces this year, has found himself in trouble again.

Late Wednesday, Jon Jones was pulled off the UFC’s historic bicentennial event for a potential anti-doping violation. The UFC broke the news in an official statement and last-minute press conference, shocking fans just a day before the first of three events kick off International Fight Week.

The USADA caught a banned substance in Jon’s system during an out-of-competition sample taken last month. Since he was the headliner, commission rules require the UFC to refund fans pissed off enough to cancel their plans.

Mark Hunt versus Brock Lesnar is now the main event, and it’s yet to be seen if someone will step in to face Daniel Cormier on three days notice.

We sure like to tease good ol’ Brock here at Fightland, but it’s incredibly fortunate he’s on the card considering this catastrophe. Stay tuned and read the entire statement from the UFC below.

“The UFC organization was notified tonight that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on June 16, 2016.



USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.



However, because Jones was scheduled to compete against Daniel Cormier this coming Saturday, July 9 in Las Vegas, there is insufficient time for a full review before the scheduled bout and therefore the fight has been removed from the fight card. As a result, the three-round heavyweight bout between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt will become the UFC 200 main event.



Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.



Ticket refunds available upon request at primary point of purchase.”