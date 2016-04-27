Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Will Headline UFC 200

UFC 200 is a big deal. Booked for July 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada, the plan was for Conor McGregor to take on Nate Diaz for the second time. But, things got a bit confusing this week.

Mad about not being able to have the time to train properly, Conor refusted to show up to a recent media appearance and pretended to retire over Twitter. It was a bluff, and the UFC pulled him off the card completely.

Even as the fans pleaded for some kind of resolution, Dana White made it clear that Conor would not be fighting in New York, and would be looking to schedule another main event matchup before tickets go on sale today.

This morning on Good Morning America, the UFC announced its replacement: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2. Regardless of how you feel about McGregor’s absence, and the escalating argument between him and the UFC brass, the new headliner is a bout that fans want, and—more importantly—it’s a bout worthy of such a momentous event.