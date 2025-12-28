Jon Moxley Wins 2025 Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End

The 2025 Continental Classic winner was crowned in front of a sold-out crowd in the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. For the final AEW pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, the semi-finals and finals of the tournament took place.

Kyle Fletcher faced Jon Moxley while Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada went head-to-head. Fletcher had an impressive early showing that proved he’d make it far. The same went for Takeshita, a wrestler of the year contender. Unfortunately for Fletcher, he was no match for Moxley’s brutality. But Moxley didn’t come out completely unscathed. While he put Fletcher to sleep, he also lost a tooth. On the flipside, Takeshita couldn’t put a stop to Okada. So that set up the finals: Moxley vs. Okada for the first time.

Videos by VICE

Moxley has suffered a string of losses since July when Hangman Page won the AEW Men’s World Championship. Entering the Continental Classic gave him a unique opportunity to prove that he’s still AEW’s Ace and the “face” of the Deathriders for a reason. Astonishingly, Moxley kicked out of Okada’s Rainmaker finisher at two. He won the match after a flurry of offense that included the Paradigm Shift and a Rainmaker of his own.

The winner of the 2025 #AEWContinentalClassic and NEW AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley shares his passion with the world!



Watch #AEWWorldsEnd on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/gKEmQTeY8J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025

Just when Moxley’s reign of terror appeared to be coming to an end, it seems there’s still story to tell. He’s been at odds with the rest of the group for quite some time, and tonight, the rest of them came up short in a match against The Conglomeration and Toni Storm. Post-match, they came to celebrate Moxley’s victory. He cut a passionate promo, dedicating the win to the AEW roster and those who fought hard in the tournament.

Okada has held the championship since March of 2024 when he defeated Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite. He defended it against the likes of Takeshita, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Will Ospreay, Brody King, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, among others.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.