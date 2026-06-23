Jon Stewart Once Called This A-List Actor His Worst ‘Daily Show’ Guest: ‘A Big Pain in the A**’

Since Jon Stewart first took over The Daily Show in 1999, the late-night series has welcomed a wide variety of celebrity guests. Among the familiar faces Stewart’s interviewed over the years are fellow TV hosts like Bill Maher and Bill O’Reilly, politicians ranging from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, and entertainers such as Michael J. Fox and George Carlin—not to mention everyone in between. At a 2012 fundraiser that Stewart hosted with longtime pal Stephen Colbert, Stewart revealed who his least favorite of the bunch was, adding that he’d never have the person in question back on. According to Stewart, the A-lister who holds that distinction is none other than Love Actually star Hugh Grant.

As Stewart explained, Grant complained a lot when he stopped by the show to promote his 2009 film Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and even bossed around the staff backstage. “He’s giving everyone s—t the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the a—,” Stewart told Colbert. “And we’ve had dictators on the show.” At one point, Stewart ran a scene from Grant’s movie, and Grant reportedly said, “What is that clip? It’s a terrible clip.” Stewart responded by saying, “Well, then make a better f—king movie.”

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It’s a little strange that things played out the way that they did because Grant had previously appeared on Stewart’s MTV talk show in 1993 and seemed to get along well with him:

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Jon Stewart Said This Actor Was Such a bad guest that he’d Never Invite Him Back

However, if you were expecting Grant to have a different recollection of things, as many celebrities do in situations like this, you might be surprised to learn that that’s not the case. As a matter of fact, Grant not only confirmed Stewart’s story but also tweeted that Stewart was “correct” for calling out his behavior:

Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09.

Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 14, 2012

While speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live years later, the actor admitted that Stewart wasn’t “entirely wrong” about everything. “I did have a tantrum backstage,” Grant acknowledged. He went on to say, “About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum.” Furthermore, Grant told Cohen, “Sadly, [Stewart] witnessed one.”