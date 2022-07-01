The Dreamiest Picks From Jonathan Adler’s Epic Sale This Weekend

Are you a true mid-century modern head? Sure, you have a desk from West Elm (that you grabbed off Kaiyo), and maybe a walnut nightstand with sloping legs. You might drool as you peruse the sale section of CB2, procure a coffee table from AllModern, and buy vintage black velvet paintings off eBay. But if you’re really committed to clean lines, kitsch, and swingin’ 60s chic, you know about ceramicist-turned-interior-design-lord Jonathan Adler. Recognize this now-iconic pillow and image? That’s our guy.

His furniture, art, and decor are statement pieces, but a little bit subversive; unique, but adaptable; luxe, but accessible. He’s the bomb, and we want everything he sells.

Fab news, pussycat: Jonathan Adler’s online store is offering 25% off everything this weekend for the Fourth when you use the promo code SPARKLER. The decadent sofas… the glimmering glassware… the come-hither lighting—you can lop a quarter off the price of it all. Here are our absolute fave picks from his current offerings, which you should most definitely scoop at a discount (and then invite us over for Pink Squirrels).

These perfectly weird table lamps

Banish overhead lighting from your party pad and go the way of soothing lamp light—but make sure to do so with lamps that make your sangria-sipping houseguests say, “And where did you get that?”

A handy vessel for all of our shrooms

Every home needs one, am I right? For real though, conversation piece of the century. This is the version of adulthood to which we aspire.

These oddly satisfying Pompidou vases

Adler got his start in pottery, and it shows in all the gorgeous ceramics in his collection. Why do these feel better to look at than glittery slime feels to squish? BRB, microdosing and then staring at these for four hours.

Everything in the Mustique collection, seriously

The mesmerizing colors and textures of the Mustique collection, which includes a variety of hand-poured servingware that “pairs juicy, dimensional color with bold, Memphis-y geometrics,” have us floored. We will be loading our carts with these bowls, a salad-serving set, and more.

This divine bouclé bench

Every home could use a little extra seating, and the Rondo bench and its cocaine decor energy are an ideal way to add a couple of extra spots to kick back, enjoy some mixed nuts, and smoke a CBD joint. Tuck it in a breakfast nook or make it the star of your entryway.

The lounge chair of our Palm Springs dreams

In all of our sunken-living-room, fern-filled-bachelor-pad dreams, this lounge chair, with its “speckled Olympus salt and pepper bouclé” upholstery and trapezoidal rosewood base, is the star of the show. And for $525 off? This just might be the hail mary we need to bring it home and turn our living room into a swingers’ country club.

This op art indoor/outdoor rug

A great outdoor rug is hard to find, with most options firmly falling into the “boring” or “tacky” categories. But you can count on Mr. Adler to spruce up our backyards and balconies with this geometric op art rug, which would look fab surrounded by potted cacti. Or, use it as a bedroom or living room floor cover, since it’s comfy underfoot and suitable indoors or outdoors.

Everything in the Riviera collection

Pencil reed, let us count the ways we adore thee. When we make our third million, we’re building a high-end tiki bar in our house where we’ll be sipping Mai Tais on this set and cranking ukulele music until dawn.

The beaded wall art you’ll get infinite compliments on

And best of all, no butterflies were harmed in the making of it. Hand-beaded on linen in collaboration with an artisanal workshop in India, each one of these pieces takes roughly 100 hours to create.

A drop-dead gorgeous fringed sofa we promise not to spill our negroni on

This couch exists in a rip in the fictional space-time continuum that connects The Great Gatsby and Boogie Nights, and we don’t want to be anywhere else. It’s amethyst. It’s glamorous. It’s where we wish to faint after a long, hard day of drinking sparkling rosé by the pool.

Once more for the MCM freakazoids in the back: the promo code is SPARKLER to get 25% off. Now go deck out your spot so we can come over for canapés.

