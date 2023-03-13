Jordan Peterson Very Concerned by Milking Porn Factory

Psychologist, former professor, and self-help author Jordan Peterson retweeted a fetish video of a penis milking porn clip on Saturday—seemingly duped into believing that it was footage from inside a Chinese communist sperm-extraction factory.

The tweet, from user @songpinganq who frequently posts supposed videos of Chinese state surveillance, said “What’s going on in China? Three Children Policy?” with a clip from a fetish porn shoot of a row of people lying on a table getting their dicks sucked by pumps dangling overhead.

Peterson quote-tweeted it, writing, “Such fun in unbelievable techno-nightmare CCP hell.” The implication, it seems, is that the Chinese Communist Party is running dystopian bondage forced ejaculation clinics. Or something!

The tweet and Peterson’s response instantly went viral, with the moment earning its own Know Your Meme page in what has to be record time. @songpinganq apologized a few hours after Peterson’s quote-tweet, saying that they stumbled into the video on WeChat and believed it to be a real sperm bank.

“I found this video on WeChat and they said this is China’s collection room for sperm bank,” they said. “Turns out that this video is from UK.”

Some sperm banks in China do use machines to help people jerk off into cups, but those look a lot more sterile, and are basically motorized Fleshlights housed in plastic—not the Matrix-green fetish milking room that they originally implied was an invention of the Chinese government.

The moment resulted in a post on Reddit’s r/outoftheloop subreddit stating “What is the deal with Jordan Peterson tweeting about a ‘Chinese dick-sucking factory?‘” That is, of course, the question.

Peterson has since deleted his quote-tweet and gotten back to his usual fare of transphobic commentary on gender and sexuality, as if he wasn’t just completely fooled by a fake WeChat clip ripped from some innocent dominatrix’s site. But people on Twitter did not let it go so easily. The reactions to Peterson’s mainstreaming of this piece of somewhat sinophobic misinformation have meant that the phrase “Chinese dick sucking factory” was all over the platform this weekend.

All of this has led to quite a few people likely learning what “milking” porn is for the first time. In this context, a “milking” fetish is not the same as erotic lactation, or lactophilia. It’s about systematically pumping cum out of a row of penises like you would a herd of dairy cows.

A variety of milking techniques exist; there’s the pump setup that Peterson tweeted, where the subject lays on their back, penis skyward, cupped inside a tube that uses suction. One can also lie face-down on a milking table, dick through a hole for someone (or a machine) to tug it from beneath. There are a hundred different variations of milking beyond these, however, involving varying degrees of equipment. A simple penis pump could be considered a milking machine, as could the Autoblow AI, or Fleshlight’s Launch.

Most of the time, dick-milking porn is part of a subset of other, more mainstream fetishes, like medical fetish (where there’s a doctor or nurse and patient roleplay dynamic) or femdomming and bondage. There’s also a forced orgasm element, where the recipient is pushed, sometimes painfully, past orgasm. Milking can be about a lot of things. But it’s almost never about Chinese state control over cum.