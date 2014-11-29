Jo’s Award-Winning Rocky Mountain Oysters Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 large testicle (bull, stallion, or lamb)

2 large eggs

kosher salt and black pepper

Tabasco sauce, to taste

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 fun-size bag chilli-flavored Doritos, crushed

1/2 liter oil, for deep frying

2-3 sticks Peperami

jalapeño peppers, to taste

Directions

1. Clean the testicle and remove its membrane. Boil for 2-3 minutes. When cool enough to handle, slice into 1/2 inch- or 1-cm-thick discs.

2. Beat the eggs, and season heavily with salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Combine breadcrumbs and crushed Doritos. Coat ball slices first in the egg mixture, then dredge in the dry ingredients.

3. Heat a pot of oil until boiling and drop in the coated bollock pieces a few at a time. Deep fry until golden brown.

4. Arrange the cooked slices on a plate and garnish with slices of Peparami and jalapeño peppers.

From Girl Eats Food: Testicle Festival