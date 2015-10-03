Jose Mourinho Goes off on Refs, Says if he Gets Sacked “They Sack the Best Manager This Club Has”

Chelsea lost to Southampton today 3-1 and manager Jose Mourinho is having a bit of a moment. Things are bleak in the beginning of the season and Mourinho is getting philosophical as he blames everyone in his sight searches for answers. Near the tail end of this post-match interview—where he criticizes referees for failing to call penalties for Chelsea and repeatedly talks about how horribly nearly everyone on the team is playing—he gets eloquent…and depressing as hell. “Sadness brings sadness, bad results they attract bad results, the first mistake is just the first because after it comes another one,” he says as he just repeatedly shakes his head.

Mourinho was upset at what he thought should have been a penalty on Radamel Falcao. Not only did they not get the call, Falcao was booked for diving. Falcao went down easily, but it also looked like he was trying to avoid the keeper. It doesn’t really matter, though, it only matters that the ref made the call he made and Mourinho unloaded on him as he expanded his everyone’s-out-to-get-Chelsea conspiracy.

“The referees are afraid to give decisions to Chelsea. Once more we don’t get the penalty at a crucial moment in the game.

“The penalty in this game is crucial because my team, at the moment, the first negative thing that happens, they collapse.

“The penalty was a giant penalty, and after that the team lost even more confidence.

…

“The penalty was a giant penalty and the referee was afraid to give it, like everyone else is afraid to give it.”

It’s a stunning bit of work, really. He seamlessly connects the referees missed call to his soft-ass players. As soon as something goes against them, “they collapse” and you can’t blame Jose for that. However! Just in case you were planning on blaming Jose for the shitty refs and his shitty players, Mr. Abramovich, Jose’s got some news for you:

“I think this is a crucial moment in the history of this club. You know why? because if the club sacks me, they sack the best manager that this club has. And secondly, the message is again the message of ‘bad results, the manager is guilty.’”

He then says this is a moment for everyone to “assume responsibilities.” Seriously, he said exactly that, seconds after blaming everyone in the world for Chelsea’s garbage season while specifically noting it should not be the manager’s fault.

Chelsea is in 16th place in the Premier League.