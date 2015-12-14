Jose Mourinho is Going Out in a Blaze of Glory

Leicester City beat Chelsea today 2-1 and Chelsea are in a real bad way. Months after winning the Premier League for the fourth time, they now stand in 16th place in the Premier League, just two spots out of the relegation zone. It’s been a constant stream of Will Jose Mourinho Get Sacked? and the Special One has been defiant, and an absolute snake to his players.

Back in October, Mourinho blamed shoddy refereeing and his own players for a loss to Southampton. Today, he blamed the ball boys…and his own players for the loss at Leicester. Eden Hazard left the game early with an injury and Mourinho’s response post game was to say “the only thing I know: in ten seconds he made the decision himself. So…must be a serious injury.”

In discussing the two goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, Mourinho said he felt like his preparation and “work was betrayed” by his players. And speaking of his players, don’t go judging him too harshly on the drastic drop off in performance between this year and last. “All last season I did phenomenal work and I brought them to a level that is not their level. It was more than they really are.”

And perhaps the best part, the ballboys:

Mourinho claims Leicester’s ball boys were “a disgrace to the Premier League” (!!) but he doesn’t want this to overshadow Leicester win (!!)

— Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) December 14, 2015

Mourinho on Leicester’s time-wasting: “The ballboys, they were amazing too.”

— Joshua Robinson (@JoshRobinson23) December 14, 2015

And while Mourinho is looking for anyone moving to lodge a dagger into, Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has his own “ball boy‘s” back.