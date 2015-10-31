Jose Mourinho Says He Has “Nothing to Say,” Ad Naseam, After Loss to Liverpool

Managers are meant to manage teams, yes. But they’re also there to manage expectations. And currently, for Chelsea’s manager Jose Mourinho, those expectations look grim.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool, Jose Mourinho wouldn’t so much as give a whiff of an answer to a reporter about the state of his team, Chelsea’s fans, and more important, Mourinho’s job security. The reporter seems like he’s trying to not get fired from his job, as his patter of questions takes the form of annoying persistence, confusion, a dash of fear, mixed with unease at the smoldering Mourinho.

Here’s a little sample of the type of play that left Mourinho speechless:

Not the best coverage by the old Blues there. Makes sense that the man is none too pleased. Ironic that the defeat was at the hands of a team that had just turned over their own coach, only to find great success. Let’s see if Chelsea follows Liverpool’s example.