Jose Mourinho Snubs Arsene Wenger After Community Shield Loss

There is no love lost between Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger. Their relationship went from frigid, to physical this past October, and now, today, it is nonexistent. Wenger finally snapped his 13-match winless streak against Mourinho, albeit with a 1-0 win in a friendly, and after the final whistle the Arsenal boss walked right into the locker room.

Wenger came back out with his team for an onfield ceremony, and Mourinho was waiting, shaking hands with every single Arsenal player, including his former keeper, Petr Cech. As the final Gunner approached, with Wenger on his heels, Mourinho turned his back and Wenger walked right behind him. Mourinho was also clutching his runner’s up medal behind his back the whole time and as he walked back into the tunnel, he tossed it up to some fans.

[FS1]