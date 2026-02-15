Josh Freese Teases a Tell-All After His Sudden Departure From Foo Fighters: ‘I’ve Got a Lot To Say’

It has almost been a year since drummer Josh Freese was abruptly relieved of his duties with the Foo Fighters. Plenty of people have speculated about what could’ve happened behind the scenes for this to take place back in May 2025. Even Freese himself made a silly list of reasons why they let him go. “Once whistled ‘My Hero’ for a week solid on tour” is definitely the least fair.

Regardless, the drummer didn’t struggle with getting back on his feet. Eventually, he ended up back with Nine Inch Nails after leaving back in 2008. However, now, it seems like Josh Freese wants to tell us exactly what went down during his time with the Foo Fighters.

Videos by VICE

In a February 2026 interview with Modern Drummer, he expressed how he felt like things got blown out of proportion pretty quickly. Due to the band’s rabid popularity, certain comments he made were taken in ways he didn’t intend them to be. Consequently, Freese has been mulling over how he wants to share exactly what went down in a big tell-all breakdown. However, there are a few theories he has in mind, and he noted that things fell apart pretty quickly.

Josh Freese Says He Wants To Finally Reveal Exactly What Happened With Foo Fighters Exit

“The Foo Fighters are such a big, mainstream band that everything I say gets taken out of context, reposted, and blown out of proportion,” Freese explained. “People created headlines from one quick, simple comment I made on a podcast not long ago, it’s crazy. I’ve got to be careful about what I say about it. But I’ve got a lot to say about it and I’ve been just trying to figure out how and when, to go about really articulating it.”

“I have a couple small theories [as to why I was let go],” Josh Freese added. “But I can’t really go into them right now. I did really enjoy the two years I spent with those guys however, and they were good to me… until they weren’t.”

Ultimately, Freese loved Dave Grohl as the leader of the group. However, that’s where the confusion truly set in for the percussionist. “I enjoyed being around those guys,” he said. “They were generous and good to me… and that’s what makes the whole thing even more of a mystery. I think I’m a pretty good read on people, and I did not see that coming.”