Josh Hader’s Racist, Homophobic, and Misogynistic Tweets Surface During ASG

While deleting the entirety of one’s previous social media history should be standard operating procedure for every athlete who ever sniffs a chance of making money to play sports, as we learn time and again, that is not the case. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader is our latest example of how the internet never forgets and this time it happened in the middle of baseball’s All-Star Game.

Hader left the game after surrendering a three-run home run to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura in the eighth inning, and shortly thereafter, old racist, homophobic, and just generally shitty tweets from as far back as seven years ago began surfacing on a national stage.

If you're wondering why Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (@jhader17) just set his Twitter account to private, this could be it: pic.twitter.com/KGMw39nH49 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) July 18, 2018

Lowlights include multiple uses of the N-word, rampant misogyny, the phrase “gay people freak me out” because of a pony shirt, and straight-up tweeting “KKK.” Word moved swiftly through the ballpark that Hader—whose Twitter handle (before he deleted it all) was appropriately “Josh Haderade [trademark symbol]”—had some bad shit on his social media and everyone seemed to know.

There was a person in Hader gear, who flipped their shirsey inside out:

One person wearing a Josh Hader shirsey just took it off, turned it inside out and put it back on. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

There was even Hader’s family, who did likewise, and had what had to have been an extremely awkward post-game experience:

Some members of Josh Hader’s family, wearing his All-Star replica jersey, have taken them off and been given generic jerseys without his name on the back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

Josh Hader’s family and friends are milling outside the NL clubhouse, having taken off or reversed jerseys with “Hader” across the back. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) July 18, 2018

And in a situation that could only occur during the All-Star Game, it appears some of his colleagues were tuning into the controversy from the very same dugout due to the lax rules regarding phones. For most of the game, the newfound freedom to tweet through it from the dugout proved delightful, with Gleyber Torres and Nelson Cruz filming their teammates hitting home runs. But then there is, uh, potentially awkward moment caught by FOX’s cameras:

dawg they are 100000% reading those tweets by josh hader right now lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/08LTJWjMeA — paco (@AllaireMatt) July 18, 2018

AHAHAHHAHA THEY LOOK PISSED HOLY SHIT HAHAHAHA THEY HAVE TO BE READING THOSE TWEETS pic.twitter.com/JgjG9Wh7X2 — paco (@AllaireMatt) July 18, 2018

It’s hard to say for sure that they were looking at Hader getting dragged online, but the timing—ninth inning—lines up to when this was all going down and they do not look like they are watching any heartfelt “Strangers Band Together to Save Drowning Puppy” or slapstick “Man Hits Teeshot into His Own Face” viral content; Nelson Cruz’s face at the very end of that first clip is like a facsimile of the Conceited Reaction.

Hader eventually faced the media and did the typical “I was young and stupid” thing which, while certainly true, is by no means the end of this story. Hader’s got teammates and colleagues and the wider world to apologize to and actually make good on those “doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs going on now” claims.

All in all, it marred an otherwise fun event, where baseball’s best and brightest put on a show in Washington, D.C. for two days, and then promptly got overshadowed by a MAGA hat.

UPDATE (1:39pm EST)

Major League Baseball announced that Hader will be required to undergo diversity and inclusion initiatives as a result of his actions:

Josh Hader update from the commissioner’s office. pic.twitter.com/gGB66SInll — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 18, 2018

And earlier Wednesday, Brewers General Manager David Stearns issued the following statement: