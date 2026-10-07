Josh Homme’s Star-Studded Benefit Concert Enlists Jack Black, Beck, Weird Al, and More

Josh Homme, frontman of Queens Of The Stone Age, has put together a star-studded bill for his upcoming benefit concert. The concert takes place on November 16, 2026, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Proceeds from the event will benefit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and the Sweet Stuff Foundation.

Dubbed “Joshua Homme and Friends,” the evening will feature performances from Jack Black, St. Vincent, Weird Al Yankovic, and Beck. Additional music performances include Norah Jones, The Kills, Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael on Queen Of The Stone Age, John McEnroe and Andrew Watt. That’s not all: attendees will also see comedians such as Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Dean Delray, and Dan Soder. Additionally, magician Justin Willman will perform, making the evening a well-rounded event of music, comedy, and magic.

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CORE was the main relief effort for those affected by the 2025 Los Angeles fires. More recently, they aided earthquake victims in Venezuela. In June 2026, Venezuela was struck by two major earthquakes just minutes apart.

Homme Speaks On These Organizations

In a recent statement, Homme said, “CORE is an immediate responder to crises globally. They act decisively with care and kindness when others hesitate. It’s an honor to partner Sweet Stuff with CORE to support their mission. Thank you to all the artists for generously donating your time and talent for such a worthy organization.” Homme launched the Sweet Stuff Foundation in 2013. It helps musicians, recording engineers, or their families who need financial assistance due to illness or other unforeseen circumstances.

Presale tickets for the benefit concert go on sale on Wednesday, October 7, at 10 am PT. General public admission tickets go on sale on Friday, October 9, at 10 am PT.

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their ninth studio, Perfecth, on October 30, 2026. This is just weeks before the benefit concert. They’ve released three singles ahead of the full album release. Homme and the band wrapped up a stadium tour with Foo Fighters on September 26. The band has upcoming dates scheduled for November and December in Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and in 2027, Mexico.

On October 3, Homme made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week. He strutted down the runway for the Ann Demeulemeester Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show.

Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage