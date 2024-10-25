NFL Player Josh Reynolds Wounded in Shooting Outside Strip Club

Josh Reynolds, a Denver Broncos wide receiver, was wounded in a shooting outside a strip club on Oct. 18. According to court documents, the NFL player was hit twice, once in the back of his head and another that struck his left arm.

Incredibly, he was only said to have minor injuries after the ordeal.

Videos by VICE

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos shared in a statement to 9News. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Reynolds was reportedly shot while getting inside a vehicle after leaving the strip club around 3 AM. A second man was struck in the back, and a third person in the car was injured from shattered glass. All three ended up fleeing on foot while calling 911 to report the incident. The shooter has not been identified.

Reynolds has been placed on injured reserve, which means he still has at least two weeks left on the sidelines. There’s no word yet if he will miss further time in the aftermath of the shooting.

Earlier this year, another NFL wide receiver, rookie Ricky Pearsall, was shot in an attempted mugging in San Francisco. Pearsall’s debut was put on hold after missing the first six games of the season. Likewise, the offseason also saw Houston wide receiver Tank Dell shot in Florida. Both Pearsall and Dell are now back to playing.