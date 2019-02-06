Joshua Trump fell asleep during the State of the Union

Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old invited to Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech in Washington because he’s been bullied for sharing a last name with the president, did what a lot of kids would do in the middle of a long speech from a 72-year-old man: He passed out.

But the middle schooler from Delaware isn’t being scolded for napping during President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress. In fact, as cameras panned the crowd and offered glimpses of him dozing near first lady Melania Trump, Twitter lit up with comments declaring the young Trump a hero and a legend, or at least extremely relatable.

“Josh Trump fuckin rules. We stan a sleepy legend,” one Twitter user wrote.

Invited guests are a prominent part of the State of the Union address each year, whether they’re there to be celebrated or to send a political message. President Trump’s 13 guests included Matthew Charles, a man released from prison after Trump signed the reformative First Step Act; a survivor of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting; relatives of an elderly couple allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant; a 10-year-old brain cancer survivor; and Joshua Trump, the sixth-grader. Trump didn’t receive a shout-out from the president like many other guests did.

Joshua Trump, who dropped out of school for a time after being bullied for his last name, was seated near the first lady, presumably because her signature “Be Best” campaign advocates against cyberbullying, among other initiatives.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” his mother, Megan Trump Berto, told ABC affiliate WPVI.

Cover: First lady Melania Trump with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump, attend the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)