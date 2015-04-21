Josh Wink’s New Track “Denial” Wants You to Live in the Moment

“I enjoy my role as a kind of musical therapist, helping people get into the now and be present; leaving their concerns behind and surrendering to the moment to be one with the music,” says Philly house and techno icon Josh Wink, in reference to his latest release, Denial, which was dropped just this week on his own Ovum records.

The new EP, whose title track is jamming above, is Wink’s first original release of the year, and his follow up to two massive tracks the DJ, producer, and label owner released last year, “Are You There” and “Talking To You.” If you found yourself occupying nearly any giant techno set during the latter half of 2014, you probably heard them rinsed at some point.

Videos by VICE

“Denial” finds Wink once again toying with our brainwaves in perfect form, mostly through a hypnotic vocal line—serenading the listener with a repeated mantra: “live in the future.” We also get riddled with a razor sharp rolling techno loop and scrambling FX for nearly eight minutes.





Always a powerful voice in dance music, Denial, shows that even decades in to his lengthy career, Wink still continues to push the limits of not only how a track can sound—but what it can mean beneath the surface.

‘Denial’ is available for purchase on Beatport.



Josh Wink is on Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud