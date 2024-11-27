Shop the Best Mix And Match Home Decor Deals During The Joss & Main Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Furnishing and decorating a whole home (or apartment) is a lot of work. If you don’t want to sweat all the details, it’s best to shop from mix and match style brands like Joss & Main. Owned by Wayfair, all the pieces from Joss & Main can pretty much blend together to create a unified (but unique!) look. Now, with Black Friday upon us, you can score the best Joss & Main Black Friday deals for 70% off.

Running now until Nov. 30, the Joss & Main Black Friday sale is bringing all the deals on everything from sofas and beds to decor and storage.

A quick look at the best joss & main black friday deals

Best boucle sofa deal – Amala 90.5” Upholstered Sofa

What could be better than cozying up on soft boucle? Cozying up on soft boucle that you got on sale. This Black Friday, the Amala 90.5” Upholstered Sofa is seeing a price cut from $1,999 to $1,649.

Best sectional deal – Foster Leather Sectional

PSA to all my leather-loving loungers: The Foster Leather Sectional is $2,000 off. Yes, you read that right. The $6,099 couch is on sale for $4,099.

Best quirky sofa deal – Sigma Upholstered Sofa

I’m a big believer that furniture should be fun. Who says it all has to look the same? With the bold and bubbly Sigma Upholstered Sofa, you’ll definitely stand out. Now, it’s on sale for $1,099 from $1,249.

Best sherpa chair deal – Marcy Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair

Similar to boucle but plushier and even softer, sherpa feels like a fuzzy blanket. If you buy the Marcy Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair, it will certainly be the comfiest chair you own. Now, it’s on sale for $300 off.

Best velvet chair deal – Pera Upholstered Armchair

Upholstered in deep brown velvet, the Pera Upholstered Armchair is practically begging you to relax with a book and an espresso martini. Plus, it’s on sale for $280 off.

Best chaise deal – Vervino Upholstered Chaise Lounger

Designed for kicking back in style, the Vervino Upholstered Chaise Lounger is the perfect chaise for Netflix binges and fireside naps. This Black Friday, it’s $400 off.

Best round mirror deal – Melvina Solid Wood Scalloped Mirror

Mirrors may seem simple, but they can seriously elevate a room. This beige scalloped mirror would be the perfect way to lighten up a bedroom, walkway, or living room. Thanks to the sale, it’s down to $179 from $209.

Best decorative mirror deal – Waltham Flat Wall Mirror

At 35-inches long, the whimsical Waltham Flat Wall Mirror is the perfect mirror to add to a gallery wall or hang over a mantle. Normally $329, it’s $100 off.

best cabinet deal – Rowley Solid Wood Storage Cabinet

Growing up, I never really understood why my mom loved wooden cabinets so much. Now, as an adult, I know how important it is to have pretty rustic things to hide your less pretty things in. Here, the Rowley Solid Wood Storage Cabinet is on sale for $629 down from $849.

Best shelf and cabinet deal – Keten Solid Wood Storage Cabinet

For something a little more versatile (and a lot taller!) check out the Keten Solid Wood Storage Cabinet, which also has open shelving. Normally, it’s $3,499 but with the sale it’s $2,599.

Best dresser deal – Linnell 4 – Drawer Dresser

If it’s a dresser that you’re shopping for, then check out the Linnell 4 – Drawer Dresser. It’s only $100 off, but the design is splurge-worthy beautiful.

Best bed deal – Oslo Solid Wood Bed

If you’ve been shopping all the hot Black Friday mattress deals, then you might also need a bed. The Oslo Solid Wood Bed has a wooden Nordic look, and a headboard to match the frame. Plus, it’s on sale for $949.

Best headboard deal – Bolero Upholstered Headboard

Bright and round as the sun, the Bolero Upholstered Headboard is unusual and maybe a little much. However, I am 100% convinced that someone with a good eye for design could really wow their space with this one. And hey, it’s $50 off.