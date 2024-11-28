This Leather Sectional is $2,000 Off. Get It Before It’s Gone.

This Black Friday, Joss & Main has dropped some of its best deals, slashing prices up to 70% off. The sale is running between now and Nov. 30, and while there’s no shortage of sofa deals to consider, one of the best deals by far is the Foster Leather Sectional: right now, it’s $2,000 off.

Typically, the couch costs $6,099. Now, the splurge-worthy sofa is on sale for $4,099. That’s still a significant chunk of change, but for a high-quality leather sectional like this, it’s a great value.

Foster leather sectional deal (Save $2000)

The Foster Leather Sectional has a strong hardwood frame and is made from durable leather: it’s made for everyday life. One of my favorite things about it is how it puts a rustic twist on mid-century modern design. Pairing a low profile and clean lines with raw seams and warm leather, it will be the centerpiece of any living room. Plus, it has well-filled cushions so it’s actually comfortable, too.

One shopper, Amanda, says, “The leather is super soft, seats are very comfortable and nice and deeper sit. 10/10 would buy again!” Meanwhile, Meredith says, “I love the size, the leather, the color, the comfort, and especially the low profile, which sits beautifully under my plantation blinds. Highly recommend!”

$2,000 off sales don’t come around that often: score the Foster Leather Sectional now and your wallet will thank you later.