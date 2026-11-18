On October 8, 2026, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo was hospitalized after playing only two songs that evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A few days later, he returned to the group and continued. Then, on November 10 in Boston, he was forced once again to drop out mid-show. This time, Castronovo didn’t return. On November 13, 2026, the drummer officially announced his departure from Journey.

Castronovo first joined Journey back in 1998. Since then, he’s remained a loyal addition to the group. At times, Castronovo would shock fans, taking over lead vocals from behind the drum kit. In a band like Journey, where the lead vocal duties are extremely important, he easily controlled his voice while also handling the intricate drum parts.

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On Castronovo leaving the group, legendary Journey guitarist Neal Schon cited “personal health matters that require his attention.”

Castronovo Pens A Message To Fans and Crew Following His Departure

, the Journey drummer has broken his silence. He wrote, “I CAN’T THANK YOU, THE FANS AND ALL OF MY DRUMMING COMMUNITY, FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOVE! Overwhelming and extremely humbled, to say the very least! I couldn’t ask for better people in my life to see me through this. TRUTH! Love does not accurately describe it.”

He also added a special message to the band and members of the crew. At the end of the post, he includes hope that he’ll eventually return to the stage. However, he doesn’t reveal what has forced him to step away from the band. “God willing, with the right doctors and experts I’m seeing soon, I’ll come back swingin’! Prayers and all the positive energy you can throw my way will be deeply appreciated. If I had the money, I’d bring you all home with me! You are loved, people, more than you will EVER know! You hold my heart, folks.”

Castronovo took over for the longtime, legendary Journey drummer Steve Smith. In the past, Castronovo worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Vai, Pal Rodgers, Geezer Butler, and GZR. Following his departure, Steve Murphy has been filling in for the group. He’ll continue to help the band’s Final Frontier farewell tour, which wraps up on November 28 in San Francisco.

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