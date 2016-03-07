Journey from Brooklyn to Mexico with Discwoman

Based in Brooklyn, all-female DJ collective Discwoman is dedicated to promoting gender diversity in electronic music by throwing some of the best parties around. Since the group’s inception in 2014, Frankie Hutchinson, Emma Burgess-Olson, and Christine Tran have worked tirelessly to represent and showcase cis women, trans women and genderqueer talent in club culture and electronic music at large.



In the first episode of Tribes, a new series launched by the Smirnoff Sound Collective, we travel to Mexico City with the entire crew as they ready themselves for their first party in the country. Along the way, we also get a chance to chat with Nicole Moudaber, Star Eyes, and the Black Madonna, all of whom agree that Discwoman’s work is of vital importance to the electronic music community.

Tribes is a series where we dive deep into some of the world’s most interesting electronic music collectives, focusing on those who strive to foster both diversity and inclusivity, and we can’t think of a better group to begin that journey with than Discwoman.