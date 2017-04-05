Joy Division Tees Meet a Xerox Machine From Hell in denial.of.service’s Latest Video

While a computer may never see the world the same way we do, the latest work from algorithmic audiovisual art adept denial.of.service does a deviously good job depicting what it might look like if you invited an artificial intelligence to a night out at Berghain—from its perspective, of course. “Most of the reaction-diffusion sequences [in “Onryō”] were created in Max/Jitter courtesy of Paul Fennell‘s generosity and ultra-efficient and mathematically/chemically correct open-source code which I modified to suit. Some were concocted on Ready,” the artist behind inarguably the most horrifying Deep Dream video told Stash Magazine back in February. To their own credit, Stash acquired the piece, known as “Onryō”, for their own permanent collection.

“Most overlays were the result of copious P3.x multiscale Turing noise patterns experimentation, as well as, sonifications courtesy of Tomasz Sulej,” denial.of.service writes in his video’s description. “Certain parts of this piece make use of motion reference (extracted vectors /OpticalFlow), as well as, processed sequences from Susi Sie‘s seminal & highly inspirational motion work Soundscapes with deepest gratitude for the kind permission.”

Even if it sounds a lot like technospeak, it’s par for the course for the mysterious digital artist. Thankfully, judging by the ample documentation denial.of.service provides, we have a hunch it’s meant to make you “get it” too.

Check out some production stills, and the video in full, below:

Click here for more from denial.of.service.

