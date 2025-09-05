Take a Bite of the Beach With These THC Gummies 

You don’t need the beach to take a mini vacation. With the Joy Organics Mood Gummies in beach flavors, you can enjoy beach vibes in every bite and sink into that same relaxed and serene state. Feel like you’re lounging in a beach chair with toes tucked into the sand, even if you’re chained to your desk.

Balanced Formula to Balance You Out

These gummies have a balanced formula with 25mg CBD and 5mg Delta-9 THC. This kind of blend offers a mild high for people who want to feel uplifted but not blasted. It’s suitable for most beginners, but satisfying enough for experienced users. With 5mg THC, it’s not ideal for regular daytime use (at least for me) if you have things to do. But the 25mg CBD makes it soothing and suitable for your days off and nights when you need to unwind.

Like Swinging in a Hammock

If you’re looking for a cozy and light high, these gummies are ideal. The 5mg THC delivers a soft and slow high that sets in over about an hour and lasts for roughly three hours before fading away. While 5mg is a moderate dose, it can still make you anxious under the right circumstances. Thankfully, that’s where the 25mg CBD saves the day. This is a higher dose of CBD, making it easier to feel at ease during this high and feel the ocean air around you. You get a little bit of the entourage effect, strengthening the high without overwhelming you.

The Mood Gummies provide a 50/50 body and head high, with a subtle tingly and floaty feeling. It’s wonderful if your shoulders are up to your ears and your jaw is clenched from stress. You can feel your body gently soften and settle down, like a waving sweeping along the shore, making it easier to enjoy yourself or get some rest.

The head high isn’t intense at all, which is what makes this such an accessible gummy for newbies. It’s a. Airy feeling of euphoria and an uplifted vibe. You don’t get super hazy or wrapped up in your thoughts. Instead, it just casts a little sunshine on your mood, giving you the boost you need to be all smiles and no stress.

I don’t like to take THC when I’m working or doing important-ish things, but if you can get your stuff done with a light high going, this can be a fabulous daytime gummy. It’s chill and cheerful, bringing the good vibes and yummy flavors.

Fruity Little Escapes

Courtesy of author

We love a mixed flavor moment! The Mood Gummies come in “Beach Flavors,” which piqued my interest immediately. The container has Pineapple, Blueberry Lemonade, and Orange flavors. I’m not sure I’d classify Orange and Blueberry Lemonade as distinctly beachy, but the three flavors complement one another nicely, and all taste scrumptious.

Orange

A classic flavor profile, delivering exactly what you expect. Much like the SOUL Blood Orange THC Gummies, these are citrusy and sweet. They taste like a Sunkist soda, with a robust orange-y taste that is bolder than the actual fruit. Compared to the other three gummies, the Orange seemed to be the chewiest and firmest, demanding a few extra bites.

Pineapple

The Pineapple has a richer flavor than I was expecting. Pineapple-flavored snacks are typically bright and acidic, but this one has a mellow yet luscious taste. It starts very softly and then the pineapple taste slowly bursts out, giving you a peak of sweetness before settling into that tropical vibe. If you want to amp up the overall beach taste, I recommend eating an Orange and a Pineapple gummy at once. They’re like best friends. The Pineapple gummies are slightly softer than the Orange, but still chewy. The Goldilocks texture, if you will.

Blueberry Lemonade

The Blueberry Lemonade gummies are my favorite, but by a narrow margin. All three flavors are hard to resist. This is the punchiest of the tastes and the softest of the textures. I don’t think it’s intentional to make the gummies different textures, but it’s a nice variation in each jar! For a bright and juicy flavor, the Blueberry Lemonade is the best one. It’s a little sour and super juicy, with a hint of lemony sweetness. Not sure I’ve ever had or seen a blueberry lemonade on a beach, but the flavor works with the Pineapple and Orange.

Beach Party Chic

These come in a handy plastic container with a swirly ombre pattern that feels ethereal and oceanic. To tie in with the beach flavors, the label design features a mix of tropical orange and sky blue. With a few iridescent accents, the overall vibe is enchanting and fun, but still elegant. And I love that all the gummies are clearly different colors, so you can easily choose what beachy taste you want. Some multi-flavored gummy packs leave the actual flavor of each gummy as a mystery.

Worth the Sand Dollars?

Joy Organics sells these for $50 per jar, and each jar contains 25 gummies. But it’s only $40 if you subscribe and save for regular deliveries. This breaks down to between $1.60 and $2 per gummy, which isn’t the cheapest around, but is a reasonable price for high-quality THC and CBD gummies. You get a full-spectrum formula and lovely flavors, so it’s worth it if you’re looking for more than any old high.

Staycation in a Gummy

The Joy Organics Mood Gummies deliver a delightful and easygoing high that won’t leave you couch-locked or in a laughing fit. Instead, these gummies are the perfect middle ground, giving you an uplifting sensation that’s grounded with the softness of CBD. But you can find this formula in other gummies. For me, it’s the beach flavors that make these a must-try. If you could capture the vibe of snacking on fresh fruit beside the ocean and infuse it into a gummy, you’d have these.

