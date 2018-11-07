JPEGMAFIA and Kenny Beats Unite on the Irresistible “PUFF DADDY”

Baltimore-by-way-of-everywhere rapper JPEGMAFIA is wrapping up the final dates of his Reverse Christopher Columbus Tour in Europe right now, and he’s released a frighteningly good new song to send himself off. “PUFF DADDY,” a collaboration with the resurgent ex-LOUDPVCK producer Kenny Beats, is as irresistibly vicious as anything on Peggy’s mind-bending album of the year contender, Veteran. The beat is glitchy and hyperactive and every line is delivered like a warcry. Listen to it below before going outside to scream obscenities at the sun.

