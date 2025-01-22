JPEGMafia Show Evacuated, 6 Hospitalized After Pepper Spray Incident

A recent JPEGMafia show in Germany ended in chaos after someone unleashed pepper spray on the audience.

JPEGMafia is currently touring Europe in support of his 2024 album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, which will soon be re-released as I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (Director’s Cut). According to The Associated Press, the rapper was playing a show at Huxleys Neue Welt venue in Berlin, when an as-yet-identified individual used pepper spray in the crowd.

JPEGMafia had to stop the concert early, and approximately 1,600 concertgoers were reportedly evacuated from the venue. Six people were taken to the hospital after being injured by the pepper spray.

The concertgoer’s reasoning for using the irritant remains unknown. Police are currently investigating the incident.

At this time, JPEGMafia and his reps do not appear to have commented on the situation.

JPEGMafia’s Twitter Beef With Drake Fans

Last year, JPEGMafia made headlines for his brutal Drake diss on I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, in which he echoed Kendrick Lamar‘s assertion that the Canadian hitmaker is a pedophile.

Drake fans were unsurprisingly unhappy about the bars. Rather than backing down, however, JPEGMafia took to X (formerly Twitter) to diss Drake’s fans as well.

“1st off i been dissing that n-gga since 2016, them shits was throwaway bars not noteworthy,” he wrote. “Second off if anybody got a problem with what i said on this album, my tour dates in bio.”

“Third, y’all cant even pay your rent but defending drake for free, go outside and be somebody.”

Back in 2018, JPEGMafia told Billboard that he really didn’t have an issue with Drake, his verbal jabs weren’t meant to be taken seriously. He may have changed his opinion since, though.