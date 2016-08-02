Take Some Refreshment, Watch J’R’ Josephs’ “Sorry”

Ooh, baby. Ain’t nothing that feels as soothing as breathing in some crisp summer air first thing in the morning. As the sun beats down and the clouds spread away, that first breath is refreshing. And it’s that sense of stimulation that lays at the root of the video for “Sorry”, from J’R’ Josephs, which looks as though it was filmed at that rare and beautifully fragile moment just after dawn, but before the day begins. The video itself is directed by Robinson Davies, and you should probably watch it below to know exactly what we’re talking about.