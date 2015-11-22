J.R. Smith Scores an Own-Bucket, Is Having a Bad Week

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Oh, J.R. Smith. You’re just having a garbage week, aren’t you? First you get accused of strangling a 19-year-old high school student outside of a pizza place, and then you go ahead an pull one of these.

But what is one of these, exactly? The only gaffe equivalent that I can come up with is an own-goal. But this kind of thing happens less frequently. So I guess we’re just left with the phrase “own-bucket.” Seems legit.

In an attempt to do, well, God knows what, J.R. Smith goes up for a ball that bounced off the rim, only to slap the ball back to the backboard, and into the Cavs’ own hoop. The result is one part volleyball, and about 100 parts stupidity. Karma for strangling a kid with braces, mayhaps?

[Video courtesy of @IAmMartinsek]