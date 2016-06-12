Jérôme Boateng Makes an Insane Save Off the Line to Barely Keep Germany Ahead of Ukraine

Germany: the World Champions. There’s no dispute that they’ll come out on top of this one, right? Well…. The scoreline might read 1-0 as of the 69′, but this Euro 2016 match is tighter than it looks, with Germany relying heavily on some back line defending, and some astonishing saves by Manuel Neuer. But Neuer isn’t the only savior on the day—defender Jérôme Boateng came up with an acrobatic 38′ foot save that is one for the ages.

It’s just a beautiful act of football, really. The by-any-means-possible, desperate connection with an extended limb to knock the ball out of its mid-air progression, like reverse-plucking an apple from a tree. Just stunning.

Videos by VICE

And in case you were wondering just how close it was, here you go:

Sure, he went ahead and caused the danger in the first place, but his compensatory actions deserve a medal. Ukraine might be breathing down Germany’s neck, but Boateng, at least, is looking like a World Champion.

UPDATE:



Germany effectively warded off the Ukraine, and the game finished 2-0 with a late goal by Bastian Schweinsteiger, who indeed was a super sub. Or, for short: superb.