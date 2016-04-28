Juan Atkins and Kimyon Huggins Flex Their Lengthy Techno Friendship with a Mind-Bending New Remix

Detroit techno inventor Juan Atkins has been busy lately. Just last week we premiered a tantalizing track from his new Borderland album with Moritz von Oswald (they’ll be performing a live set together at Movement next month), and this Saturday he’s showing his stuff in the booth with a set at Brooklyn’s Good Room alongside Chicago native Gene Ferris, and Kimyon Huggins.

Huggins, an Ohio native, has had a longstanding presence in the DJ world starting as a promoter in Midwestern hubs like Detroit and Chicago before eventually moving to New York and helping relaunch Atkins’ Metroplex label in 2011 where he served as label manager. Occasionally Huggins brings his techno expertise into the studio as he’s just done with Atkins on a collaborative remix for a track off Damian Lazarus and The Ancient Moons mind-bending album which we streamed in full on THUMP on 2015.

Proving their chops as a pair who know the intricacies of techno better than most (Atkins is credited as inventing the genre alongside former classmates Kevin Saunderson and Derrick May—so there’s that), their remix of “Adventures Of The Ancient Moons” revolves around some spooky bells and sinister synth groans—transporting you to a dystopian techno rave of the past, present, and freakishly weird future. Check it out below.



Remixes from the Other Side is available on Beatport.