Juan Atkins and Moritz von Oswald Celebrate 25 Years of Tresor with New Borderland Album

Juan Atkins and Moritz von Oswald, two of techno’s tentpoles from its crucial cities of Detroit and Berlin, announced a collaborative album today to mark the 25th anniversary of the seminal Berlin techno mecca, Tresor. Under the banner of Borderland, the duo’s collaborative project, comes Transport, a voyage through the darkly warped sounds that shaped techno’s trajectory on both sides of the Atlantic.

The pair embody the Berlin-Detroit techno axis—with Atkins as a Belleville Three member and von Mortiz as central figure in the Tresor family—and they’ve long worked to deepen its connection. The producers first collaborated as Borderland in 1992, when the Tresor label released 3MB: Magic Juan Atkins, which also featured Swiss producer and one of half of The Orb, Thomas Fehlmann.

This year, Tresor celebrates 25 years as the Berlin super club and label. A series of international showcases and local events, as well as record releases, will commemorate the club’s jubilee throughout the year.

Transport is out on April 24 on LP on Tresor. They’ll release a 12″ before that on March 11, which includes the original version of ‘Riod’ from Transport, as well as an edit—both tracks are streaming below.