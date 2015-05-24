Juan Pablo Montoya Wins Indy 500

Juan Pablo Montoya came all the way back from 30th place to win the Indianapolis 500, overtaking Scott Dixon first, followed by Will Power next, and holding them off for the final three laps of the race. It’s Montoya’s second Indy 500 win and his first since 2000. Montoya only lead 9 laps out of the 200, but he lead the one that mattered. On the other side of the coin, Dixon lead the most laps, but finished in fourth place.

Montoya’s car got jacked up during the first lap crash involving Takuma Sato and Sage Karam—who was knocked out of the race and salty as hell about it—and had to pit three times during the caution for repairs. But he climbed back in the race and got a break with another caution later in the race so he could make his moves in the final laps to pass Dixon and Power and hang on for the win.

[ABC]