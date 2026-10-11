Judge Revokes Bond From Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers After Court Hearing Gets Heated

A particularly heated exchange prevented Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers from leaving jail. In a clip posted by The Art of Dialogue, her lawyer aggressively attempted to make an argument on behalf of her client. But 42-2 District Court Judge William H. Hackel III wouldn’t be swayed, telling her, “We are done speaking.”

Still, she insisted on pleading her case, arguing that there was a “misunderstanding” and that she has a right to defend her client. Then, a contentious argument broke out between attorneys over the need to file a motion for bond proceedings. You can check out the ugly exchange down below:

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Judge revokes bond for Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers following heated court hearing pic.twitter.com/HLcdN5HFzn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 10, 2026

Despite her lawyer’s best efforts, the decision was upheld to keep Eminem’s ex-wife in jail. In a report from CBS News, this came on the heels of Magistrate Judge Genevieve L. Taylor issuing a $5,000 bond. This would’ve allowed Mathers to go home and remain on house arrest until going back to court. However, Judge Hackell determined that Taylor didn’t have the authority to issue such a bond when he previously revoked it.

Currently, Mathers is slated to appear back in court on October 14th for two felony cases and a misdemeanor. Two of the cases revolve around an alleged drunk driving incident where she crashed into other vehicles.

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Has Her Bond Revoked by Michigan Judge

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido argued that sending Mathers to jail would ultimately be good for the public. Through continued violations of her bond and the charges revolving around alcohol, he argued any punishment wouldn’t be without basis.

“It is reasonable for the public to be seriously concerned about this defendant. She is alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her vehicle—just two days after pleading no contest to a separate alcohol-related charge,” Lucido said of Eminem’s ex-wife.

“She is also alleged to have repeatedly violated the conditions of her bond, including the requirements of her Soberlink tether. These allegations show a troubling pattern of escalating behavior. Sometimes the safest and most responsible place for someone is behind bars. That is not punishment for punishment’s sake—it is about protecting the public, holding people accountable and ensuring the defendant gets the help she needs without putting innocent people at risk.”

Still, after all of this, it’s possible for Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers to be released to a treatment facility.

Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images