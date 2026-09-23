Judge Rules if Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Is Mentally Competent To Stand Trial

A judge has ruled on whether or not former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is mentally competent to stand trial.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Karla Smith ruled that Ebert is not fit to stand trial. He has been charged in the attempted murder of Turnstile singer Brendan Yates’ father. Ebert is accused of trying to run the elderly man over with a vehicle. The trial was set to begin on Oct. 5, 2026.

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In her Sept. 22 ruling, Judge Smith deemed Ebert a danger to himself and others. She declared that his competency will be reevaluated at a hearing on January 19, 2027.

Brady Ebert has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial at this time

Ebert was not allowed to speak at the ruling, but he began yelling in the courtroom. The musician claimed to have fired his attorney, Mark Sobel. “I don’t know why he is here today,” Ebert exclaimed.

The former Tunrstile member also called the case an “extreme miscarriage of justice”. After alleging that police officers illegally obtained an arrest warrant for him, Ebert was escorted out of the courtroom.

Speaking to reporters, Sobel said, “Hopefully, he’ll get the proper treatment for his competency to be restored, so we can proceed to trial in this case.” It was Sobel who requested a competency evaluation for Ebert, following the tumultuous hearing wherein Ebert claimed to have fired his lawyer.

Brady Ebert allegedly tried to run over one of his former bandmates’ family members

In April, Ebert was arrested on charges of attempted murder. As previously noted, he is accused of trying to run over William Yates—Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates’ father—with a car. At his arraignment, Ebert defended himself by claiming self-defense. “I’m sorry, but this is pure self-defense,” Ebert said in court. “I was straight-up attacked.”

In a previous statement, Brendan Yates offered comments on Ebert’s behavior. “Over the last couple of years, his behavior has kind of elevated to a point, including heavy drug use and a lot of factors that have made him pretty unreliable,” he said. “And with recent threats, we feel it’s for our safety to file this peace order to neutralize potential threats to our physical safety.”

Ebert was dismissed from Turnstile in 2022. The band has purposefully distanced themselves from him in the years since.

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