Judges Sent Home From Rio Olympics After Controversial Boxing Results

The Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) has moved to quell the storm of criticism over their handling of the Olympics by sending home a number of judges and referees.



Irish bantamweight boxer Michael Conlan accused the organisation of being “cheating bastards” after his controversial points loss to Russian fighter Vladimir Nikitin on Tuesday. That followed a similarly contentious defeat for Kazakh fighter Vassily Levit, who lost on points to Russia’s Evgeny Tishchenko despite appearing to comprehensively outfight his opponent.

Videos by VICE

Since then, there has been a growing storm of criticism in the media, with allegations of impropriety levelled at AIBA and its officials. Meanwhile, a senior official has reportedly said that “corruption is alive and well” in Olympic boxing.

In the face of widespread condemnation, Sky Sports reports that AIBA has now dropped several officials. Nonetheless, the results of the bouts they have officiated will still stand.

In an official statement, the association said: “AIBA will not shy away from its responsibilities and is fully committed… [to] always acting in the boxers’ utmost interests.

“The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of all sports and boxing has been part of this since 1904. It is essential AIBA stands for the values of respect, sportsmanship, excellence and remains committed to a fair and transparent sport.”

