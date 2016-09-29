Juicy J and Kanye West Share the Ball and Fire Heavy Video for “Ballin’”

Juicy J and Kanye West know a lot about balling. Kanye was once in a song where Jay Z mainly repeated “ball so hard” after every line and everyone ​loved it​. As for Juicy J, he was involved in the making of “Stay Fly,” so who are you to argue with him on the matter? This new dynamic rap duo​ released their single “Ballin” yesterday, and now here’s the video accompaniment. J and ‘Ye flex in beige in a warehouse that looks awfully similar to the one from Kanye’s Runaway ​short film while several people shoot hoops into a net that spews fire every time someone scores. It’s probably hooked up to a speaker system playing this song. Watch the “Ballin” video below.





