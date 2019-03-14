Juicy J Says He Could Make Music on the Toilet

You know exactly what’s about to go down when you hear “Yeah, hoe!” in the background of a track. Juicy J is involved somehow, someway. When his signature chant comes in at the beginning of “Let Me See,” it preps you for the money-making hook that underscores the rags-to-riches video concept which follows Kevin Gates, Lil Skies, and Juicy J—or Juicy Jobs as he calls himself here—through the rise and fall of their tech startups. With over 4 million views, “Let Me See” was bound to have some wild comments and luckily for you, Juicy J is addressing a couple of them for The People Vs. The legendary rapper is sharing his secrets on how his work with Three 6 Mafia is still relevant: He may or may not be a vampire and also may or may not be 35 (?). Watch the episode in full to decide for yourself.

