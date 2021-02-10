Juicy Lucy Burger Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams|2 cups ground beef

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

10 slices American cheese

3 tablespoons|45 ml olive oil

2 burger buns

Dijon mustard, to taste

sliced pickles, to serve

homemade potato chips, to serve

Directions

In a large bowl, mix the beef, mustard, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. Divide the meat into 8 equal portions and flatten them into 4-inch circles. Quarter two slices of cheese and place two pieces on top of each of four of the patties. Top each patty with a cheese-less patty and seal the edges. Season the outside of each with a sprinkle of salt. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the patties and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and top each with another 2 slices of cheese. Add a splash of water to the pan, cover, and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer, or until the cheese has melted. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Add the remaining oil to the skillet and toast the insides of the buns until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread some mustard inside each of the buns and add two burgers and some pickle slices to each.

