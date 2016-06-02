Jules Bianchi’s Father Believes Drivers Are “Afraid to Say Something” About His Son’s Death

The father of Jules Bianchi – the Formula One racer who died from injuries sustained at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix – believes those involved with the sport “are afraid to say something” about his son’s death.

French driver Bianchi crashed in heavy rain at the Suzuka circuit, hitting a recovery vehicle that was removing another stranded car. He suffered a diffuse axonal injury and slipped into a coma from which he would not awake. He was eventually transferred back to France where he died on 17 July 2015.

Last week the Bianchi family announced that they would be bringing legal action against three parties: the Marussia team for whom Bianchi was driving; Formula One’s governing body, the FIA; and Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One Group.

The Bianchi family disagree with a ruling delivered in December 2014, which concluded that race officials were not guilty of wrongdoing in their son’s death. A 10-person commission of experts found that the 25-year-old “did not slow sufficiently” under double yellow flags, which led to him losing control and leaving the circuit at high speed. Double yellows indicate a severe hazard – in this case heavy rain and a trackside recovery vehicle – and drivers should be prepared to stop on circuit when they are displayed.

But Bianchi’s father Philippe has told Sky Sports that his son’s fellow drivers have spoken privately with him and disagreed with this view.

“I think that all the people involved are afraid to say something. When there is no camera, all the people come to see me and say, ‘it is not correct. Jules didn’t make [a mistake], [the officials] made a mistake.’

“I have a lot of respect for the people on the accident panel,” Bianchi continued. “But all these people are very near to the FIA. This cannot be correct. I spoke with all the drivers and they said these were terrible conditions [in Japan]. The light was not good, there was a lot of rain. They cannot say that Jules made the mistake.”

Bianchi Sr. has also pointed to the new rules introduced since Jules’ death – such as the virtual safety car, which is used in similar scenarios to the one he crashed in – as proof that not all proper precautions were taken.

But a number of significant figures within the sport – including three-time world champion Jackie Stewart – disagree with this view. Stewart, who is a long-time campaigner for greater safety in F1, sides with the panel’s view that Bianchi did not slow sufficiently.

“It is very sad for his family – and one can only feel great sympathy for them,” Stewart told the Guardian at Monaco last week. “But I do not think taking legal action is the right path to go down. This can only extend their grief. It will not make the pain go away.

“Looking at the incident, the most important consideration is that double yellow flags were being waved. That means, under the regulations, the driver must slow down to such a speed that he can stop immediately should that be necessary. But he was travelling very much faster than that, and that is what caused him to go off the road.”

There has been no official comment on the legal proceedings from the FIA or Bianchi’s team, which has changed name and ownership since his accident. Bernie Ecclestone has been quoted as acknowledging that the Bianchi family “will do what they have to do” regarding the case.